Live Radio
Home » Russia/Ukraine War News » AP PHOTOS: Russia and…

AP PHOTOS: Russia and Ukraine swap hundreds more prisoners hours after a massive attack on Kyiv

The Associated Press

May 25, 2025, 2:18 AM

CHERNYHIV REGION, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine exchanged hundreds more prisoners Saturday as part of a major swap that amounted to a rare moment of cooperation in otherwise failed efforts to reach a ceasefire.

The exchange happened hours after Kyiv came under a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack that injured at least 15 people. Authorities in Ukraine said the capital again came under a combined drone and missile attack that started Saturday night and stretched into Sunday morning.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Russia/Ukraine War News | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up