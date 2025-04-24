Massive Russian strike on Kyiv kills 9 overnight

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A large-scale Russian missile and drone attack hit Kyiv overnight, killing nine people and injuring another…

The Kyiv City Military Administration said on its Telegram channel that Russia struck Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles.

Fires were reported in several residential buildings said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the city military administration.

