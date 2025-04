SUMY, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit the heart of the Ukrainian city of Sumy as people gathered to celebrate…

SUMY, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit the heart of the Ukrainian city of Sumy as people gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday, killing at least 34 people, officials said, in the second large-scale attack to claim civilian lives in just over a week.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.