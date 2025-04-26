AP PHOTOS: Notable attendees at the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis was mourned at his funeral Saturday as a humble pastor to those on the…

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis was mourned at his funeral Saturday as a humble pastor to those on the global margins. But a who’s who of the world’s most powerful heads of state and royalty gathered to pay their respects to the leader of a minuscule country, Vatican City, and a faith with some 1.4 billion adherents.

In the packed square in front of St. Peter’s Basilica, U.S. President Donald Trump was in the front row, and about 10 mourners to his right was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two had met to talk about the Russia-Ukraine war before the Mass. First lady Melania Trump, Queen Letizia of Spain and former U.S. first lady Jill Biden all wore solemn expressions and traditional black veils with lace as they attended alongside their husbands — the first two near each other in the front row.

Britain’s Prince William was perhaps the most recognizable among European royals, from Monaco’s to Norway’s. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer were spotted talking with Trump and Zelenskyy on the sidelines. For the first Latin American pope and the son of Italian immigrants, Argentina’s President Javier Milei and Italy’s Premier Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella turned out.

For the pontiff who undertook more than three dozen foreign trips — including a marathon one last year to Asia and Oceania — scores more global dignitaries sat under the brilliant sun in red-checkered headdresses, somber headscarves, turbans and sashes.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

