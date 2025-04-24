Live Radio
AP PHOTOS: Kyiv pummeled by deadly Russian drone and missile strikes

The Associated Press

April 24, 2025, 12:48 AM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A large-scale Russian missile and drone attack hit Kyiv overnight, killing nine people and injuring another 63, including six children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said on its Telegram channel that Russia struck Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. At least 42 people were hospitalized, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. Rescue operations were still underway early morning Thursday to find bodies under the rubble.

