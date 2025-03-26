Sweden plans largest military buildup since the Cold War amid Russia threat and uncertain US-EU ties

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister said Wednesday his government aims to ramp up defense spending to a target…

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister said Wednesday his government aims to ramp up defense spending to a target of 3.5% of the Nordic country’s gross domestic product, marking its largest military buildup since the Cold War.

Ulf Kristersson said the figure was based on an assessment of a new political and security backdrop in Europe in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three years ago and the prevailing “uncertainty” about the transatlantic relationship.

The more robust military ambitions come just over a year after Sweden formally joined the NATO alliance, ending decades-long neutrality, largely out of concerns about an increasingly assertive Russia.

Kristersson laid out several pillars of the plan that include continued support for Ukraine, strengthening NATO and bolstering the European Union’s ability to defend Europe. Sweden is among its 27 member countries.

“Our assessment is that NATO — and especially European NATO countries — need to make great strides in the coming years, and Sweden is pushing for these decisions to be confirmed at the NATO summit in The Hague in June,” he told a news conference.

The goal laid out by Kristersson’s government and Social Democratic party marked “our plan for the largest military buildup of defense since the Cold War in Sweden.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has long derided European countries in the Atlantic alliance for not devoting enough spending to defense, and his administration has been increasingly critical of many of America’s longtime allies in Europe.

European leaders have taken steps to take security matters more into their own hands through increased spending, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has called for member countries to spend 3% of their GDP on defense — up from the longtime target of at least 2%.

A record 23 countries were expected to reach that spending target last year, up from only three a decade ago.

Kristersson said Sweden was already at 2.4% and has already begun work to reach 2.6%, “but it’s not enough.”

