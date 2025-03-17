Gabbard says Trump is ‘looking forward to success’ ahead of talk with Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, speaking ahead of an expected phone conversation Tuesday between President…

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, speaking ahead of an expected phone conversation Tuesday between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Monday that while the negotiations to end Russia’s war with Ukraine have just begun, Trump is “looking forward to success.”

Gabbard criticized former President Joe Biden’s handling of the war in Ukraine and said Trump’s push for both sides to agree to a ceasefire comes from an “unwavering commitment to peace.”

“Under the previous administration, during which this war began, there was no effort, there was no effort at all towards peace. There was no effort to have direct dialogue with Putin and with Russia to try to bring about an end to this war. So already in a very short period of time, President Trump has made much more progress towards peace than any effort that has occurred by anyone, previously,” Gabbard said in an interview with India’s NDTV. “I’m sure that President Trump will have a very productive conversation with Putin, once again, rooted in his unwavering commitment to peace.”

Trump will speak with Putin on Tuesday in a possible pivot point in efforts to end the war in Ukraine and an opportunity for Trump to continue reorienting American foreign policy.

Gabbard’s visit to India holds special significance: Gabbard, a veteran, was the first Hindu elected to Congress when she served as a representative from Hawaii. In her new role Gabbard oversees and coordinates the work of more than a dozen intelligence agencies.

While in India, Gabbard will speak to an international security and economics conference. Her trip also includes stops in Japan and Thailand.

In the interview with NDTV, Gabbard hailed the relationship between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said both leaders are committed to strengthening ties between their countries.

“With President Trump’s leadership in the United States, of course Prime Minister Modi’s longstanding leadership here in India, we have two leaders of our two great countries who are very good friends and who are very focused on how we can strengthen those shared objectives and those shared interests.”

Eds: This story was updated on Mar. 17, 2025, to delete erroneous reporting that U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “are very good friends.” Gabbard was talking about Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

