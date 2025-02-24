The Latest: Ukraine marks third anniversary of war as US shifts its policy under Trump

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A dozen leaders from Europe and Canada are in Ukraine to mark the third anniversary of…

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A dozen leaders from Europe and Canada are in Ukraine to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion and discuss support with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

U.S. policies on Russia and Ukraine are shifting dramatically under President Donald Trump. Questions about possible peace talks and Ukraine’s interest in European Union and NATO membership loom large.

Here’s the latest:

Putin says he hasn’t discussed resolving Ukraine in detail with Trump

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he has not discussed resolving the conflict in Ukraine in detail with Trump, and that Russian and U.S. negotiating teams didn’t discuss it when they met in Saudi Arabia last week.

Putin also said Russia does not rule out European countries participating in a peace settlement. Earlier Monday, Trump said Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential peace deal. The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Putin has previously indicated Russia will not accept Western forces in Ukraine. Putin’s latest comments were broadcast on state television, and it is unclear when they were filmed.

Trump says Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Trump says Russian President Vladimir Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential deal to end the war.

Trump spoke to reporters at the White House.

“Yeah, he will accept it,” Trump said. “I have asked him that question. Look, if we do this deal, he’s not looking for world war.”

Trump says U.S., Ukraine ‘close’ on critical mineral deal

WASHINGTON — Trump says he is hopeful the United States and Ukraine will soon come to terms on a rare earth minerals deal.

“It looks like we’re getting very close,” Trump told reporters. He added that Zelenskyy could potentially visit Washington this week or next to sign the deal.

But Trump did not say whether the emerging deal would include U.S. security guarantees. “Europe is going to make sure nothing happens,” he said.

U.N. General Assembly rejects U.S. resolution on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS — The United States has failed to get the U.N. General Assembly to approve its resolution seeking to end the war without mentioning Russian aggression.

The assembly amended the U.S. draft resolution to add language making clear that Russia invaded its smaller neighbor in violation of the U.N. Charter.

The non-binding vote in the 193-nation world body was 93-8 with 73 abstentions, with Ukraine voting “yes,” the U.S. abstaining and Russia voting “no.”

U.N. adopts Ukrainian resolution calling for Russian withdrawal

The U.N. General Assembly has approved a Ukrainian resolution demanding an immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops.

The vote in the 193-member world body, whose resolutions are not legally binding, was 93-18 with 65 abstentions. That’s lower than previous resolutions that saw over 140 nations condemn Russia’s aggression and demand a reversal of its annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

Northern European countries pledge to train Ukrainian troops

KYIV, Ukraine — Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere says the seven Nordic and Baltic countries will train and equip a brigade of the Ukrainian army of between 3,000 and 5,000 soldiers. And Norway will offer the equivalent of $11.2 million to strengthen Ukraine’s and Moldova’s energy systems.

Ukraine could join the EU before 2030, von der Leyen says

KYIV, Ukraine — The head of the European Union’s executive branch, Ursula von der Leyen, has praised Ukraine’s progress toward bloc membership and held out the possibility of entry before 2030.

She emphasized the process of EU accession is “merit-based” and candidates must comply with conditions and enact reforms. But she added, “Ukraine’s merit-based process, if they continue at that speed and at that quality, perhaps they could be earlier than 2030.”

Russia opposes Ukraine joining the EU or NATO.

Lithuania calls for debate over European peacekeeping force

KYIV, Ukraine — Lithuanian Prime Minister Gitanas Nauseda says European countries will have to assess popular support for any European peacekeeping forces stationed in Ukraine to uphold any future peace agreement.

“We need clarity about the mandate of such forces on the soil of Ukraine,” he said. Nauseda said enforcement was vital and “first time the peace is violated or a ceasefire is violated, the retaliation must be immediate and strong.”

Zelenskyy appeals to Trump for continued US support

KYIV, Ukraine — The G7 group of leading industrialized nations is holding a virtual summit to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy has appealed to Trump for continued U.S. support.

“President Trump, we would really like to hear from you because all our people, all our families are very worried – will there be support from America? Will America be the leader of the free world?” he said.

Tensions between Kyiv and Washington have risen under the Trump administration. But Zelenskyy said the two sides are “working productively on the economic agreement” on rights to Ukraine’s valuable rare earth minerals.

He also argued for allowing Ukraine to join NATO, which the Trump administration opposes, calling it the “most cost-effective” path.

Finland urges European countries to ‘wake up’

KYIV, Ukraine — Finnish President Alexander Stubb urges European countries to take a more muscular role in developing a strategy for negotiations over Ukraine.

“In the past two weeks, when we’ve seen a shift in the trans-Atlantic partnership … we have to wake up to a new reality,” he said, in a reference to the Trump administration. “I think we in Europe, we need to get our act together,” he said, as “right now, the negotiations are happening above our heads without any kind of a planning strategy.”

Zelenskyy hopes the war can end this year

KYIV, Ukraine — “We hope that we can finish this war this year,” Zelenskyy says.

He said Ukraine and its allies must create a security infrastructure that would act as a deterrent to future aggression. “If Ukraine will be in EU and NATO in closest years, of course it will help us very much, and I think that they will not come back,” he said.

Estonia warns against an unjust peace

KYIV, Ukraine — Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal warns that an “unjust peace” in Ukraine would threaten Europe and the broader world by demonstrating to other actors that aggression such as Russia’s is tolerated.

“An unjust peace probably would hit everybody, also the United States, because Iran, North Korea, everybody would assess that they can do whatever they want,” said Michal, whose country borders Russia.

EU says Moscow must show willingness for peace in return for sanctions relief

KYIV, Ukraine — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says any discussion of providing sanctions relief to Russia can only begin once Moscow has demonstrated it is committed to working with Western countries on achieving a lasting peace.

She told a conference in Kyiv with Western leaders that if not, “we will increase punitive sanctions against Russia.”

EU Council President Antonio Costa said European leaders welcomed Trump’s effort to push Putin and Russia to negotiate, but “only Ukraine can decide when we have conditions to do this.”

UK imposes new sanctions on Russia and its ally North Korea

LONDON — Britain has imposed sanctions on 107 businesses and individuals in what it calls its biggest package targeting Russia’s war machine since the early days of the conflict.

The measures target Russia’s military supply chains, including companies in several countries — notably China — that Britain says are supplying machine tools, electronics and dual-use goods for Russia’s military.

Fourteen wealthy Russian businesspeople get asset freezes and travel bans, including billionaire Roman Trotsenko.

The sanctions also target defense officials in North Korea, which has sent thousands of troops to fight alongside Russia against Ukraine.

Scandinavian countries increase military aid

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — The governments in Sweden and Denmark have pledged more support for Ukraine as the Trump administration calls for Europe to spend more on its own defense.

The Swedish government said it will spend the equivalent of some $11.2 million on Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 air defense systems to be donated to Ukraine. Sweden will contribute to a donation by some countries of portable air defense missiles. Denmark has pledged an equivalent of $280 million in ammunition for Ukraine.

Estonia will not recognize borders ‘moved by tanks and missiles’

TALLINN, Estonia — Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur says the country will never recognize borders that have been “moved by tanks and missiles.”

“Estonia will help Ukrainians fight for their land and people, because the values ​​that Ukraine is currently fighting for are directly related to our values ​​and freedoms,” Pevkur said in Tallinn’s Freedom Square.

Spain pledges aid to Ukraine as Denmark calls for more defense spending

KYIV, Ukraine — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says his country will provide a 1 billion-euro ($1.05 billion) military systems package to Ukraine this year.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said NATO defense spending goals of 3% of gross domestic product are “simply not enough.” She said that European leaders have “a couple of months to take all necessary decisions, otherwise it will be too late.”

Starmer reaffirms willingness to send troops to Ukraine

LONDON — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Ukraine must have a seat at the table in any peace negotiations and strong security guarantees in any settlement.

He reaffirmed that Britain is prepared to put troops on the ground as part of that process. He repeated his call for a U.S. backstop that “will be vital to deter Russia from launching another invasion in just a few years’ time.” However, Trump has so far shown little interest in the idea.

Russia stands firm on opposition to Ukraine joining NATO

ANKARA, Turkey — Lavrov insists that Ukraine must be barred from NATO membership as part of talks to end the war.

“At the meeting in Riyadh with our American colleagues, we welcomed the fact that President Trump has publicly and repeatedly called the line on pulling Ukraine into NATO a mistake,” Lavrov said.

In July, a NATO summit declaration said Ukraine was on an “irreversible” path to membership. But in Brussels this month, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said NATO membership for Ukraine was unrealistic and suggested Kyiv should abandon hopes of winning all its territory back from Russia.

Von der Leyen says securing Ukraine’s sovereignty will prevent future wars

KYIV, Ukraine — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the destinies of Ukraine and the European Union are at stake in discussions over how the war can end.

“The autocrats around the world are watching very carefully,” she said.

Von der Leyen said securing Ukraine’s sovereignty would prevent future wars, and its “highly innovative and thriving defense industry” should be integrated into EU defense, with Ukraine as a member of the bloc.

She also said she would present a “comprehensive” investment plan to ramp up arms production and defense capabilities for the EU and Ukraine at an emergency meeting of EU leaders on March 6.

Turkey offers to mediate in talks to end the war

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has voiced support for U.S. efforts to end the war in Ukraine and renewed a Turkish offer to mediate talks.

“We attach great importance to the new initiative of the United States, as a result-oriented approach,” Fidan said at a news conference with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Riyadh last week. He said Russian and U.S. officials would soon hold comprehensive consultations toward the “normalization of embassy operations” in Moscow and Washington.

Turkey has balanced its close ties to both Ukraine and Russia and positioned itself as one of the few countries that can hold talks with both sides. It hosted peace talks in 2022. No agreement was reached.

Russia is willing to negotiate with Ukraine and Europe, Lavrov says

ANKARA, Turkey — Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Putin has made clear Russia is “ready to negotiate with both Ukraine and Europe” but will stop military hostilities only when negotiations yield a “firm, sustainable result” which suits Russia.

Lavrov suggested the position of Ukraine and European countries is changing frequently and that “against this background, the position of the United States stands out.”

Canadian leader pledges support for Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pushed back on Russia’s narrative, echoed in recent days by U.S. President Donald Trump, that Ukraine bore responsibility for igniting the conflict.

“This is a war started for one reason and one reason only: Russia’s desire to erase Ukrainian history and expand their empire,” Trudeau said.

‘We will see a European Ukraine,’ Finnish president says

KYIV, Ukraine — Finnish President Alexander Stubb says that “we will see a European Ukraine. We will see eventually Ukraine in NATO.”

He also said Europe needs “to make clear to the Russians and everyone else that there are a few things that are completely off the table in these negotiations” to end the war in Ukraine. They include EU membership and NATO membership.

Russia decries new EU sanctions and praises US approach

MOSCOW — Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia does not see any way to resume “dialogue with Europe” after the EU adopted its 16th round of sanctions against Moscow.

Peskov said that contrasts with searching for ways to resolve “the conflict around Ukraine, which is what we are currently doing with the Americans.” He welcomed “attempts by Washington to really understand what was the root cause of this conflict.”

EU brings new sanctions against Russia

BRUSSELS — European Union foreign ministers have approved new sanctions against Russia which enter force on the third anniversary of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

They include measures targeting Russia’s so-called “ shadow fleet ” of ships that it exploits to skirt restrictions on transporting oil and gas, or to carry stolen Ukrainian grain. The EU said 74 vessels were added to its list.

Asset freezes and travel bans were imposed on 83 officials and entities. More than 2,300 officials and entities have been hit since the invasion began, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.