Russia and Indonesia hold talks to strengthen ties on defense and security

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Russia and Indonesia took steps on Tuesday to strengthen their defense ties with a meeting between a top Russian security official and Indonesia’s defense minister in the capital of Jakarta as Moscow’s war on Ukraine entered its fourth year.

Ahead of the visit by Sergei Shoigu, secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti said he would discuss ways to deepen a defense partnership with Indonesia’s Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin.

The two officials would also discuss “cooperation in other areas of mutual interest,” the agency said, citing a Russian government statement.

Shoigu’s visit, the first stop in a five-day Asia tour that also includes Malaysia, comes after Indonesia — the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country and Southeast Asia’s largest economy — was admitted as full member to the BRICS bloc of developing economies, an alliance where Russia is one of the founding members.

Indonesian officials said ahead of Shoigu’s arrival that the sides would exchange views on international and regional issues as Russia hopes to deepen its defense engagement with Southeast Asia countries.

Shoigu will also pay a courtesy call on Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto before departing for Malaysia on Wednesday.

Shoigu declined to comment to the media after his meeting with Sjamsoeddin.

Indonesia’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Frega Wenas told reporters that Moscow and Jakarta “share an ambition to further broaden and deepen our defense relationship” and that Shoigu’s visit reflected the highest level commitment to bilateral ties.

Indonesia’s and the Russian navy held a joint drill last November in Indonesia’s East Java Sea. Also, Jakarta has purchased Russian defense equipment, including Sukhoi fighter jets, BTR-80A military transport armored and other combat vehicles, helicopters and assault rifles.

Subianto, who has made strengthening Indonesia’s military a priority, also wants to buy submarines, frigates and more fighter jets, and step up defense cooperation with other countries. Last August, as the country’s president-elect, he met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

Indonesia has sought to maintain a neutral position since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Subianto’s predecessor, Joko Widodo, was the first Asian leader who visited both Moscow and Kyiv in July 2022, hoping to push for a cease-fire.

___

Associated Press writer Emma Burrows in London contributed to this report.

