Memoir by former prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, to come out in November

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin will have a memoir out this fall, looking back on a momentous four years in office when she led an all-female governing coalition, presided over her country’s joining NATO and enacted legislation on climate change and social justice.

Scribner announced that Marin’s “Hope in Action: A Memoir about the Courage to Lead” will be published Nov. 4.

“The world is increasingly complex. Geopolitical turmoil and rivalry are challenging the rules-based international order. Climate change and the loss of biodiversity are threatening our very existence. We are also witnessing pushback on gender equality and women’s and girls’ rights,” Marin said in a statement issued through Scribner. “Despite all of the challenges we are facing, we have to remember – there is hope if there is action. I hope that through my story, I can encourage people to take a stance and act for the change they want to see in the world.”

Scribner is calling the book “a rare, personal account” of “pivotal events.”

Marin was just 34 when elected in 2019, as part of a center-left coalition that made history by being led entirely by women. She became known internationally for her opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and for Finland’s rapid entry into NATO, ending a policy of neutrality that had been in place since the end of World War II.

At times, her private life made news. In August 2022, she apologized after the publication of a photo that showed two women kissing and posing topless at the prime minister’s official summer residence. Earlier, a video of Marin dancing and singing with friends prompted a debate about how a head of state should behave during her leisure time and whether women were held to a different standard.

Marin left politics in 2023 and has since joined the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change as a strategic counselor.

