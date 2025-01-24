Tens of thousands protest in Slovakia over pro-Russia policies of populist leader Fico

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Slovakia gathered at squares and street across the country on…

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Slovakia gathered at squares and street across the country on Friday to voice their opposition to the pro-Russia policies of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The latest wave of anti-government rallies was fueled by Fico’s recent trip to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a rare visit to the Kremlin by a European Union leader since Moscow’s all-out invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, 2022.

Fico’s recent remarks that that it was a possibility to change Slovakia’s foreign policy orientation and leave the European Union and NATO were among other recent steps by the prime minister that fueled the anger of protesters.

“Slovakia is not Russia, Slovakia is Europe” and “We have enough of Fico” and “Resign,” protesters chanted in Bratislava.

Friday’s rallies took place in 28 locations, more than double compared to two weeks ago amid heightened tensions after Fico accused organizers and the opposition earlier this week of being in contact with an unspecified group of foreigners who he says are working toward engineering a coup in Slovakia.

Fico linked his accusations to a secret report by the country’s spy service, known as SIS, that he presented in parliament on Tuesday. The details weren’t known, but Fico publicly said that the opposition plans to occupy government buildings, block roads, organize a nationwide strike and provoke clashes with police forces as parts of the alleged plan to overthrow his government.

Slovak leaders said that the situation was serious, but the opposition dismissed the report and accused SIS of being misused for political purposes.

SIS is led by the son of Fico’s close party ally.

The organizers of the most of the rallies from the Peace for Ukraine organization dismissed Fico’s claims and said that he is trying to frighten the Slovak population.

All the numerous public anti-government protests since Fico’s Cabinet was sworn in on Oct. 25, 2023, have been peaceful.

Organizers said their protest in Bratislava attended 60,000 people and rallies will continue on Feb 7.

Fico’s views on Russia have sharply differed from the European mainstream.

He returned to power last year after his leftist party Smer (Direction) won a parliamentary election on a pro-Russia and anti-American platform. Since then, he has ended Slovakia’s military aid for Ukraine, lashed out at EU sanctions on Russia and vowed to block Ukraine from joining NATO.

Fico is a polarizing figure in Slovakia, and he survived an assassination attempt in May 2024.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.