Canadiens executive says he has ‘no concern’ about members of the front office traveling to Russia

DETROIT (AP) — Montreal executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton said he has “no concern” about members of the Canadiens’ front office travelling to Russia with the country’s war in Ukraine ongoing.

Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes, scout Nick Bobrov and special adviser Vincent Lecavalier raised eyebrows by flying overseas this week to visit first-round draft pick Ivan Demidov of SKA Saint Petersburg in the KHL.

Gorton said the the trip is strictly for scouting.

“We have prospects all over the world, and basically, if we draft you or we sign you, you’re in our family and we’re going to go see you and watch you play,” he said. “We’re going to monitor you and let you know how we feel about your play. That’s what this is. This is a scouting trip that Kent’s on.”

Russia and ally Belarus have been banned from International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments at all levels since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and remain so through at least 2024-25. The NHL also excluded Russia from this winter’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, despite the nation’s history as a hockey powerhouse.

The Canadian government recommends avoiding all travel to Russia “due to the impacts of the armed conflict with Ukraine and the risk of terrorism.” The U.S. government advises against travel because “citizens may face harassment or detention by Russian security officials, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, limited flights into and out of Russia, and the possibility of terrorism.”

“It’s a short trip, he’ll be back soon,” Gorton said. “A chance for (Hughes) to see more than one player over there that’s ours.”

