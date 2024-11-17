Zelenskyy says Russia has launched 120 missiles and 90 drones targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia launched 120 missiles and 90 drones in…

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia launched 120 missiles and 90 drones in a large-scale attack across Ukraine, targeting its energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy said Russia deployed various types of drones including Shaheds, cruise, ballistic and aero ballistic missiles. Ukrainian defense forces shot down 140 air targets, he said in a statement on Telegram.

“The enemy’s target was our energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is damage to objects from hits and falling debris. In Mykolaiv, as a result of a drone attack, two people were killed and six others were injured, including two children.”

