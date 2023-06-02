AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

May 26-June 1, 2023 From the Russia-Ukraine war, elections in Turkey and Spain, and clashes in Senegal, to the French…

May 26-June 1, 2023

From the Russia-Ukraine war, elections in Turkey and Spain, and clashes in Senegal, to the French Open tennis tournament and the Europa League soccer final, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Athens-based photographer Petros Giannakouris.

