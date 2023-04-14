AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

April 6-13, 2023 From U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland, to French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the…

April 6-13, 2023

From U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland, to French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the Netherlands and the effects of the war in both Russia and Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP chief photographer Ben Curtis in Nairobi.

