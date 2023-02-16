Live Radio
Ukraine reports large Russian airstrike with 36 missiles, says at least 16 shot down

The Associated Press

February 16, 2023, 2:21 AM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine reports large Russian airstrike with 36 missiles, says at least 16 shot down.

