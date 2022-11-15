KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities report strikes outside Kyiv, including Lviv, Kharkiv and other regions.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 15, 2022, 9:20 AM
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities report strikes outside Kyiv, including Lviv, Kharkiv and other regions.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.