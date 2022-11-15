ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » Russia/Ukraine War News » Ukrainian authorities report strikes…

Ukrainian authorities report strikes outside Kyiv, including Lviv, Kharkiv and other regions

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 9:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities report strikes outside Kyiv, including Lviv, Kharkiv and other regions.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up