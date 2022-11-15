ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Ukrainian air force spokesman says Russia fired around 100 missiles in countrywide strike

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 10:40 AM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian air force spokesman says Russia fired around 100 missiles in countrywide strike.

