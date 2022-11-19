HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Eurovision winner Ruslana leads Ukrainians in Athens march

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 3:42 PM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Several hundred Ukrainians and symapthizers protesting the Russian invasion were joined by Ukrainian singer and 2004 Eurovision song contest winner Ruslana on Saturday in a march through central Athens.

The protesters ended up at Athens’ central Syntagma Square, where they sang Ukrainian folk songs, led by Ruslana.

They were joined by a small group of Iranian protesters marching for women’s rights in Iran.

