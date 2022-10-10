RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Multiple explosions in Kyiv | Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture
Ukrainian ministry adviser says at least 8 people killed, 24 wounded in strike on Kyiv

The Associated Press

October 10, 2022, 4:06 AM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian ministry adviser says at least 8 people killed, 24 wounded in strike on Kyiv.

