KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian ministry adviser says at least 8 people killed, 24 wounded in strike on Kyiv.

Listen now to WTOP News

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian ministry adviser says at least 8 people killed, 24 wounded in strike on Kyiv.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.