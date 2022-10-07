RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Multiple explosions have rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv shortly after midnight

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 6:03 PM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Multiple explosions have rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv shortly after midnight.

