Lomachenko wins in return from military service in Ukraine

The Associated Press

October 30, 2022, 12:33 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Vasiliy Lomachenko returned from military service in Ukraine and beat Jamaine Ortiz by unanimous decision Saturday night to restart his quest to get another shot at the lightweight titles.

Lomachenko got stronger as the fight went on after a slow start that perhaps could have been due to his ring rust.

Lomachenko returned to his country after it was invaded by Russia in February and joined a territorial defense battalion, patrolling the streets to enforce a 10 p.m. curfew.

Now he’s back and hoping for a shot at Devin Haney, the undisputed lightweight champion who was sitting ringside and joined him in the ring after the fight.

Lomachenko (17-2) won by scores of 117-111, 116-112 and 115-113 — a couple of the cards too wide for Teofimo Lopez, the former 135-pound champion who beat Lomachenko in October 2020.

“Welcome to the business of boxing,” he said as he walked by press row at Madison Square Garden.

The Associated Press scored it 115-113 for Lomachenko.

The area around Lomachenko’s right eye was already swollen in the second round as he tried to get inside against his longer-armed opponent, but the two-time Olympic gold medalist eventually found his footing.

