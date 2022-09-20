MOSCOW (AP) — Ukraine’s separatist regions of Donetsk, Luhansk to hold votes from Friday to become part of Russia.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 20, 2022, 8:17 AM
MOSCOW (AP) — Ukraine’s separatist regions of Donetsk, Luhansk to hold votes from Friday to become part of Russia.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.