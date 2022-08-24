WASHINGTON (AP) — President Biden announces nearly $3B in new military aid for Ukraine as war hits six-month mark.
August 24, 2022, 7:42 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Biden announces nearly $3B in new military aid for Ukraine as war hits six-month mark.
