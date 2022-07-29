WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Ukrainian president observes 1st grain exports leaving

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 7:06 AM

ODESA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday visited the Odesa region to observe the loading of grain as exports resume for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy observed a Turkish ship loaded with grain.

“The first vessel, the first ship is being loaded since the beginning of the war,” Zelenskyy said.

He said the export of grain will begin with the departure of several ships that were already loaded but could not depart the Ukrainian ports.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

