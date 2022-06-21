Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
War-damaged Russian tanks to go on display in Polish square

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 10:12 AM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and Ukraine government officials say they plan to put on public display in Warsaw damaged or burnt-out Russian tanks and armored vehicles captured by Ukrainian forces during the war.

The head of the Polish prime minister’s office, Michal Dworczyk, said the idea is to highlight Russian “atrocities” and the Ukrainian response.

“On one hand we are showing the atrocities that the Russian army is carrying out in Ukraine, (and) on the other hand we are showing the heroic defense of Ukraine’s armed forces and the results of these fights,” Dworczyk said.

The ironically-named “Invincible Army” open-air exhibition will be staged in the Castle Square in Warsaw’s Old Town, that was painstakingly rebuilt after being razed during fighting in World War II.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said this week that there are plans for similar exhibits in other European capitals such as Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Lisbon.

“We will help ensure that Russian tanks end up in Europe, but in the form of wreckage,” Reznikov told Polish Polsat TV News Sunday.

Ukraine has been urging its western allies to provide more military equipment and munitions to support its defense against severe Russian attacks in the east of the country.

