Denmark says Russian warship violated its waters, twice

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s military says a Russian warship has violated its territorial waters.

The Defense Command of the Danish armed forces says a Russian corvette entered Danish waters twice in the early hours of Friday near the island of Christiansoe in the Baltic Sea.

In a statement, the Defense Command said the Russian vessel left after it was contacted on marine two-way radio by the Danish navy.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said Denmark summoned the Russian ambassador to protest the incident.

“It has been communicated in very clear terms to the Russian ambassador that this type of action is completely inadmissible,” Kofod said in a statement. “We will not accept this type of Russian provocations.”

Both Sweden and Denmark have reported airspace violations by Russian aircraft following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

