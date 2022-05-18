RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops | Russian soldier pleads guilty | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » Russia/Ukraine War News » Senate confirms Brink as…

Senate confirms Brink as new US ambassador to Ukraine

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 10:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed Bridget Brink late Wednesday as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, filling the post as officials plan to return American diplomats to Kyiv during the nation’s continuing battle against the Russian invasion.

The veteran foreign service officer, who has spent most of her career in the shadow of the former Soviet Union, was nominated to the position last month by President Joe Biden. She was confirmed unanimously by the Senate without a formal roll call vote.

American diplomats evacuated Kyiv when the war began three months ago, but the U.S. reopened the embassy Wednesday.

The ambassador’s post has been vacant since former President Donald Trump abruptly forced out Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in 2019. She later became a key figure in the first impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Brink had been the ambassador to Slovakia.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

USDA wants employees and vendors who can take them into the future of CX

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up