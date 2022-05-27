RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
Home » Russia/Ukraine War News » AP PHOTOS: In Ukraine,…

AP PHOTOS: In Ukraine, living in fear of death from above

The Associated Press

May 27, 2022, 12:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A black-and-white wedding photo lay among wood scraps and other debris in the aftermath of an airstrike in Kramatorsk, testament to happier times.

A woman in Kharkiv knelt next to her husband’s body, surrounded by a pool of blood after he was killed by shelling.

Another in Soledar washed dishes by the light of a single lamp in a basement used as a bomb shelter.

Scenes from Ukraine captured by AP photographers this week showed that more than three months into the conflict, especially in the war-torn east, residents live in a world where death comes from above.

Homes and buildings are in ruins in cities and towns, from Borodyanka, where a boy pedaled a toy vehicle in the shadow of shattered apartment blocks, to Mariupol, where children walked amid the rubble on a street.

In Vilkhivka, near Kharkiv, a bomb lay unexploded in the grass next to a road.

In Povrovsk, a man wearing a bloody head bandage cupped his hands to his face in a hospital after he was wounded in a rocket attack.

And in Kramatorsk, a dog padded through a deserted central square, save for a gaggle of pigeons as air raid sirens blared.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

DHS, DoD publish 5G security guidance to help agencies think through key ATO process

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up