RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Home » Russia/Ukraine War News » Zelenskyy says the Russians…

Zelenskyy says the Russians have begun their offensive to take control of eastern Ukraine

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Zelenskyy says the Russians have begun their offensive to take control of eastern Ukraine.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS regulator sees dashboards as opportunity to maximize service transparency

Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

USCIS deputy to become TSA CIO

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up