RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Killings could bring Russia more sanctions | Burned, piled bodies found in Bucha | Banning new investments in Russia | Photos
Home » Russia/Ukraine War News » Russia mulls more media…

Russia mulls more media restrictions amid war in Ukraine

The Associated Press

April 6, 2022, 1:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Russian lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a bill into the lower parliament house that, if adopted, would tighten already harsh restrictions on media outlets in the country and their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The bill outlines media law amendments that empower the Prosecutor General’s office to shut down domestic and foreign media outlets for a number of reasons. These would include coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that deviates from the official line and has been criminalized as “fake news,” or which discredits the Russian military and its actions in Ukraine.

Another reason allowing the Prosecutor General’s office to shut down a foreign news outlet operating in Russia would be retaliation for Russian outlets being closed abroad.

To be adopted, the bill would need to pass three readings in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, get approved by the upper house — the Federation Council — and signed into effect by President Vladimir Putin. The process could take months or days, depending on the authorities’ eagerness to implement the new restrictions.

Russia’s government has imposed unprecedented constraints on media covering the war in Ukraine.

A law was rubber-stamped by parliament in early March, criminalizing “fake news” about what the Kremlin has dubbed “a special military operation” in Ukraine, and introducing punishment for discrediting the Russian military and its actions in Ukraine. Media outlets have faced pressure over calling the action a “war” or an “invasion.”

Websites of multiple independent news outlets have been blocked and a critical radio station has been taken off airwaves over content that deviated from the official narrative. Some have ceased or halted operation under pressure.

If the new bill is adopted, the Prosecutor General’s office will be able to simply order Roskomnadzor, Russia’s media and internet watchdog, to pull a media outlet’s license, thus shutting down its operation.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participants could save longer under Secure Act 2.0

DoD's budget inflation story is more complicated than you think

State Dept launches new bureau in broader effort to elevate its cyber mission

Agencies take action to improve federal services for transgender Americans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up