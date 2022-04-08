RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries | UN suspends Russia from human rights body | Photos
EU officials: Putin’s daughters included in new package of sanctions targeting Russia

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 4:07 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU officials: Putin’s daughters included in new package of sanctions targeting Russia.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

