BRUSSELS (AP) — EU officials: Putin’s daughters included in new package of sanctions targeting Russia.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 8, 2022, 4:07 AM
BRUSSELS (AP) — EU officials: Putin’s daughters included in new package of sanctions targeting Russia.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.