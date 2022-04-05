RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy to talk to UN | Shock of war on economies | Harvard students helping refugees find housing | Photos
Home » Russia/Ukraine War News » AP PHOTOS on Day…

AP PHOTOS on Day 41: Buildings in ruin, bodies found

The Associated Press

April 5, 2022, 6:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Ukraine resident searches for belongings in the rubble of an apartment building.

A widow visits a graveyard in Lviv where her soldier husband was buried, surrounded by fresh flowers and grave sites. Elsewhere, mourners bury another soldier, who leaves behind a wife and two young children.

In Bucha, where graphic evidence of killings and torture has emerged following the withdrawal of Russian troops, residents line up for humanitarian aid. Soldiers gather civilians’ bodies from a burned out truck. A mass grave in a churchyard holds bodies wrapped in plastic.

The images coming out of Ukraine, particularly from the town of Bucha, have led to demands for war crime prosecutions against Russia.

___

This gallery contains graphic content.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Treasury joins the growing ranks of agencies with IT working capital funds

House Democrats tell USPS to ‘go back to the drawing board’ on electric vehicle cost analysis

TSP participants could save longer under Secure Act 2.0

DoD's budget inflation story is more complicated than you think

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up