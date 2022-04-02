RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | New radio station helps refugees in Prague | Ukraine disinformation in Spanish | How to help
Home » Russia/Ukraine War News » AP PHOTOS on Day…

AP PHOTOS on Day 38: Retreating troops leave devastation

The Associated Press

April 2, 2022, 5:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, civilians cheer as a convoy arrives bringing aid, including food, to an area that had been occupied by Russian troops.

A Ukrainian soldier checks the body of a man dressed in civilian clothes for possible booby traps left by retreating Russian forces. Locals said the dead in Bucha were civilians killed by departing Russian soldiers without provocation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned residents that Russian forces were creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and even corpses. Anti-tank mines were scattered across a bridge in Bucha.

In Irpin, crosses honoring the civilians killed during fighting mark a mass grave in the forest. In town, a Ukrainian soldier plays a pick-up game of soccer in front of buildings with shattered windows.

Elsewhere, protesters hold posters bearing the image of Zelenskyy during an anti-war rally at the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

GSA shuffles senior leaders’ chairs in Federal Acquisition Service

AFGE confirms 600 COVID-19 deaths, stresses safety in office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up