THE HAGUE (AP) — UN’s highest court orders Russian Federation to suspend military operations in Ukraine.
March 16, 2022, 11:35 AM

THE HAGUE (AP) — UN's highest court orders Russian Federation to suspend military operations in Ukraine.
March 16, 2022, 11:35 AM
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.