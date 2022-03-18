RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport | Putin responses to opponents | WNBA's Griner's detention extended | How to help
Home » Russia/Ukraine War News » UK regulator revokes license…

UK regulator revokes license of Russia-backed broadcaster RT

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 4:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s communications regulator has revoked the license of Russian-backed broadcaster RT amid investigations of its coverage of the Ukraine war.

The regulator, Ofcom, said it a statement that it did not consider RT’s licensee, ANO TV Novosti, to be “fit and proper to hold a U.K. broadcast license.”

Ofcom says Friday’s decision followed 29 ongoing investigations into the impartiality of RT’s news and current affairs coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The regulator says: “We have concluded that we cannot be satisfied that RT can be a responsible broadcaster in the current circumstances. Ofcom is therefore revoking RT’s licence to broadcast with immediate effect.’’

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up