RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian pledge draws skepticism | UN: Ukraine's food crisis is worst since WWII | Soccer club owner Abramovich seen at talks | How to help
Home » Russia/Ukraine War News » Germany triggers warning over…

Germany triggers warning over gas amid Russian ruble demand

The Associated Press

March 30, 2022, 2:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Wednesday it was triggering the early warning level for gas supplies amid concerns that Russia could cut off supplies unless it is paid in rubles.

Western nations have rejected the Russian demand for ruble payments, arguing it would undermine the sanctions imposed against Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

“There have been several comments from the Russian side that if this (payments in rubles) doesn’t happen, then the supplies will be stopped,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck said. “In order to be prepared for this situation I have today triggered the early warning level.”

Habeck, who is also Germany’s energy minister and vice chancellor, told reporters that this was the first of three warning levels and entailed the establishment of a crisis team in his ministry that will step up monitoring of the gas supply situation.

The measure was a precautionary one and Germany’s gas storages are currently filled to about 25% capacity, he said.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

White House proposes major pay raise for TSA screening workforce in 2023

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up