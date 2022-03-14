Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall injured while reporting in Ukraine

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while reporting near Ukraine's capital, the network said Monday.

“Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a memo to employees. “We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds.”

News of Hall’s injury comes just a day after another American journalist, Brent Renaud, was shot and killed in Ukraine. The head of Kyiv’s regional police force said Renaud was killed and another journalist was wounded by Russian forces in the town of Irpin outside the capital of Kyiv as they were traveling to film refugees.

The State Department Correspondents’ Association President Shaun Tandon said he was “horrified” by the news of Hall’s injury.

“We know Ben for his warmth, good humor and utmost professionalism,” Tandon said in a statement. “We wish Ben a quick recovery and call for utmost efforts to protect journalists who are providing an invaluable service through their coverage in Ukraine.”

Hall recently made headlines for rebuking Greg Gutfield, co-host of the Fox News political talk show “The Five,” after he said on-air that the reporting from Ukraine “is a lot like other stories that we’ve gone through in the digital age in which an image is taken and then played over and over and over again to create some kind of emotional response out of you, because that makes a profit for news companies.”

“This is not the media trying to drum up some emotional response,” Hall said. “This is absolutely what’s happening.”

“It is an absolute catastrophe,” he added. “And the people caught in the middle are the ones who are really suffering.”