RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Home » Russia/Ukraine War News » AP PHOTOS: Day 34:…

AP PHOTOS: Day 34: Holding on as invasion upends lives

The Associated Press

March 29, 2022, 5:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

People displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine wait in line for food and a place to sleep outside the capital of Kyiv. Others who have fled to Poland bundle against the cold after crossing the border.

Five weeks into the war, thousands are dead and almost 4 million Ukrainians have left the country. Many residents couldn’t bear to leave their pets behind — including one wounded brown dog in Poland — despite the risky evacuation.

One resident covers her home’s shattered windows in the port city of Mikolaiv after Russian attacks, which blasted a gaping hole in a nine-story government building there, killing at least 12 people.

Ukrainian soldiers near the western city of Lviv go through training exercises, firing their guns at makeshift targets. Some others take up positions in earthen trenches north of Kyiv, where Russia’s advance has been stalled for weeks.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Why GSA just made Polaris a no-win situation for many small firms

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

DoD Cloud Exchange: Army’s Paul Puckett on agility gains of cloud

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up