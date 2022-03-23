RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US says Russian troops committed war crimes | Va. launches coat drive for Ukrainian refugees | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions
Home » Russia/Ukraine War News » AP PHOTOS: Day 28:…

AP PHOTOS: Day 28: As bombs fall over Kyiv, some seek solace

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 6:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was the scene Wednesday of unrelenting bombardment, with firefighters battling to extinguish fires in residential buildings targeted across the city.

Workers rushed to try to save the capital’s artistic patrimony, covering a statue of Italian poet and philosopher Dante Alighieri with sandbags to protect it from potential damage from shelling.

Faced with the onslaught, some turned to religious observance for comfort: A man lit a candle on a cross lighting up an artist’s co-living studio space being used as a bomb shelter. A religious icon with the image known as “St. Javelin,” depicting a saint holding a javelin, was pasted on a wall in the space, also used to support volunteer Ukrainian forces.

And even in faraway, Odesa, mostly spared so far of the Russian onslaught, people were preparing for what they feared would soon come to the architectural treasure as volunteers loaded sandbags to defend the city.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CDO Council sees ‘unique opportunity’ to elevate data talent across government

EPA adopts 'hybrid workplace' model in office reentry plans set for May

CISA highlights new reporting hotline amid warnings about potential Russian cyber attacks

VA brings employees back to the office, but envisions hybrid workplace for eligible staff

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up