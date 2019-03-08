8 tips to keep your pets healthy this spring

Now that you’ve made it through the winter you’ll be anxious to get outside with your pet and start your springtime activities. Here are the top eight pet watch outs to keep your furry friends happy and healthy this spring.

Now that you’ve made it through the winter you’ll be anxious to get outside with your pet and start your Springtime activities. Everything from gardening to spring cleaning is on the list as you prepare to get out and about. Your pet will appreciate the nice weather too as they get to spend more time outdoors. While you may enjoy welcoming this great weather, don’t forget about the hazards to your pet that may come with it.

Here are the top 8 pet watch outs to keep your furry friends happy and healthy this season:

That’s right, sticks. Sticks can cause choking and severe injuries in pet’s mouths and throats. So, if your dog likes to chew and chase, pack a Frisbee, tennis ball or other toy instead. Many dogs like to eat grass, but if your dog likes to chew on other plants now’s the time to get out your plant guide. Some plants can cause vomiting, diarrhea or even death, so before you let your pet chomp on any greens, check out this guide to toxic plants. Spring Cleaning Products. It’s the perfect occasion to review your cleaning products to make sure they are pet friendly. Be sure to only use and store pet safe products where your furry friends can reach. If your pet does consume a toxic cleaning agent, call ASPCS Animal Control Center Hotline Seasonal allergies effect our pets too. These usually manifest as skin irritations and runny noses. Itchy skin, licking at the base of the tail and paws are signs of allergies and can cause a rash. Your vet can give you recommendations on what to do if your pet needs relief. Flea and ticks. Your pet isn’t the only one looking forward to going outside in the Spring – so are fleas and ticks! Talk to your vet about preventive measures you can take to make sure your pet isn’t affected by these little creatures. Spring Holidays. There are many celebrations that take place this time of year that present safety issues. Easter chocolates, fake grass, and decorations can cause poisoning or intestinal tract blockage, if ingested. Be mindful of where you keep these items and warn those celebrating with you of the potential dangers. Lost Pets. Now that you’re out and about, make sure your pet can be properly identified if they decide they want to explore on their own. Lost pets need ID tags with current information on them and microchip information needs to be up to date. Keep a current photo of your pet for easy identification or in case you have to make flyers. Staying on top of your pet’s vaccinations is especially important during Springtime. Our furry friends are spending more time outside with each other and are likely to come across another pet, or raccoon or squirrel. Keeping their vaccinations up to date will help protect your pet from potentially deadly diseases. This is especially important if you own a small puppy or kitten, so be sure not to miss an appointment at the vet for a shot.

