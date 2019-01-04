How to keep your furry friends safe from harm during the cold winter months

The cold winter months can be just as hard on pets as they are on people. Gear up for the cold with these 4 tips to keep your furry friends safe this winter.

Keep pets sheltered. Your pet should be kept inside with you and your family during cold snaps, even if they roam outside during other seasons. Exposed skin on noses, ears and paws are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia. Beware of common poisons. Antifreeze is a deadly poison, but it has a sweet taste that may attract animals. Be sure to wipe up any spills immediately and keep the bottle out of reach. Rock salt is also dangerous for dogs so store de-icing salt in a safe space and wipe your dog’s paws after being outside. If your pet ingests something hazardous, call Animal Poison Control immediately at (888) 426-4435. Increase food portions. Pets burn extra calories trying to stay warm in the wintertime, so go ahead and feed them a little bit more during the cold weather months for some much-needed calories. Also, make sure your pet has plenty of water to drink to stay hydrated and help keep their skin from getting too dry. Know the limits. Like people, pet’s cold tolerance can vary from pet to pet based on their coat, body fat stores, activity level, age and overall health. Be aware of your pet’s tolerance and adjust accordingly.

If you have any additional questions on wintertime pet tips, feel free to contact us.