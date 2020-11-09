CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Jamie Oliver’s crispy salmon tacos with mango and avocado

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 10:38 AM

In his new cookbook, “7 Ways,” Jamie Oliver highlights 18 ingredients — from chicken to shrimp and eggs to potatoes — and offers seven new ways to construct dishes around them with no more than eight ingredients. Here is one of the offerings:

CRISPY SALMON TACOS

Serves: 2

Start to finish: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

— 5 1/2 ounce ripe mixed-color cherry tomatoes

— 1 small ripe mango

— 1/2 small ripe avocado

— 2 scallions

— 2 x 4 1/2 ounce salmon fillets, skin-on, scaled, pin-boned

— 2 heaping teaspoons of Cajun seasoning

— 4 small tortillas

— 2 limes

Quarter the cherry tomatoes. Pit, peel and roughly chop the mango. Scoop out the avocado and finely slice. Trim and finely slice the scallions. Carefully cut the skin off the salmon and place it in a non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat to crisp up both sides. Pat the Cajun seasoning all over the salmon fillets, then fry for 5 minutes, turning to get them golden on each of their sides. Once the skin is crispy, move it to sit on top of the salmon.

Meanwhile, use tongs to toast the tortillas directly over the flames of your gas stove for 15 seconds or use a hot pan. Sprinkle the mango, avocado and scallions over the tortillas, then flake in the salmon and crack up and add the crispy skin. Toss the tomatoes and the juice of 1 lime in the residual heat of the pan for 30 seconds, then spoon over the tortillas. Serve with lime wedges, for squeezing over.

Nutrition information per serving: 584 calories; 24.6 g fat; 5.8 g saturated fat; 1.8 g salt; 59.5 g carbohydrate; 4.1 g fiber; 17 g sugar; 35 g protein.

Courtesy: “7 Ways” by Jamie Oliver, Flatiron Books

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

