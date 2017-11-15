15 Thanksgiving potato recipes @rnania 11/13/2017 01:45am By Rachel Nania Share They aren't just a side — at Thanksgiving, potatoes are their own separate category. Here are 15 potato recipes for your Thanksgiving spread.

Cider-glazed sweet potatoes with fried sage, garlic and goat cheese Prefer a more savory flavor for sweet potatoes, rather than marshmallows? Here’s a dish that uses fried sage, garlic and goat cheese. Find the recipe here. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

