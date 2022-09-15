Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Britain ponders discussing death | Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Photos
Home » Recalls » Nissan recalls over 200K…

Nissan recalls over 200K pickups due to risk of rolling away

The Associated Press

September 15, 2022, 3:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 203,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly when shifted into park.

The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years. Nissan says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that owners should use the parking brake whenever they park their trucks.

The company says a transmission parking pawl may not engage when the trucks are shifted into park. The pawl stops the trucks from moving.

Nissan says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries.

The company is still working on repairs for the vehicles. Owners will get letters starting Nov. 1, and they’ll be notified again when repairs are available.

Many of the same trucks were recalled in June for the same problem.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News | Recalls

House Dems want details from Federal Protective Service in wake of rising threats

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

CISA strategy calls for cultivating ‘high-performing workforce’

Agencies have new ways to consider workforce improvements with OMB’s final learning agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up