WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions refocus war on Crimea | Putin blasts US 'hegemony' | Ukraine's Black Sea deal also helps Russian farmers, economy | Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Home » Recalls » GM recalls 484K big…

GM recalls 484K big SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts

The Associated Press

August 16, 2022, 8:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.

The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket on the left- and right side third-row seats may have been formed improperly. The belts may not properly restrain a passenger in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will inspect the rivet heads and replace buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 26.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

Micro-segmentation: Three keys for implementation

Three reasons why organizational conflict of interest is back in the spotlight

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up