Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmission can break, causing a loss of power.

The recall covers certain 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles, as well as some 2019 and 2020 Ascent SUVs.

Subaru says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a programming error in the transmission control computer can let the clutch engage before the drive chain is clamped down. If that happens, the chain can slip and break, increasing the risk of a crash. Documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say Subaru has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will reprogram the transmission computer and inspect the chain guide. If they find evidence of slippage or damage, the transmission will be replaced at no cost to owners.

Owners will be notified by mail starting Feb. 7. The remedy is expected to be ready in April.

The recall covers Ascents included included in a 2019 recall that covered a hydraulic sensor in the transmission.

