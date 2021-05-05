CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Unvaccinated need convincing | Concert venue prep to open | DC to fully reopen June 11 | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Recalls » Peloton issues voluntary recalls…

Peloton issues voluntary recalls for treadmills after multiple injuries and one child death

The Associated Press

May 5, 2021, 10:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton issues voluntary recalls for treadmills after multiple injuries and one child death.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News | Recalls

DoD strengthens its emphasis on data, gives CDO new responsibilities

OPM adds new continuing education opportunities for federal employees

Federal CIO Martorana: $1B TMF lets agencies ‘apply for projects that previously were out of their reach’

Where does GSA go next with its pilot to get better prices for federal buyers?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up