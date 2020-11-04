ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Recalls » Ford recalls over 375K…

Ford recalls over 375K Explorers to fix suspension problem

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 4:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 375,000 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. and Canada to fix a suspension problem that has caused 13 crashes.

The recall covers SUVs from the 2013 through 2017 model years built at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012 to Jan. 25, 2017. They were sold or registered 22 states and six Canadian provinces where salt is used to clear roads during the winter.

The automaker said Wednesday that in places where corrosion is common, the rear toe links can fracture, reducing steering control. A toe link provides more weight on the rear tires so they stay firmly on the ground.

Six people have been hurt in the crashes, the company said.

Dealers will inspect the suspension and replace parts if necessary. Customers will be notified starting the week of Nov. 30.

States included in the recall are Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin plus Washington, D.C. Also included are the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Recalls

Navy awards contract for next generation of submarines expected to cost $110B

CISA headquarters brings DHS consolidated campus into focus

FLRA to decertify union representing DOJ immigration judges

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up