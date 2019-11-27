TJ Maxx, Marshalls sold recalled products, including items linked to infant fatalities

From Fisher-Price sleeper items to kitchen utensils, the recall involved nearly 1,200 product units, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

(NEW YORK) — Black Friday may be a good time to replace some recently recalled items that could be in your home.

Nineteen products that were sold at various T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods stores have been recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The new warning to consumers was issued Tuesday after it was discovered that the stores, which are owned by TJX Companies, sold the 19 different products that had previously been recalled between 2014 and 2019, according to the CPSC.

From certain Fisher-Price sleeper accessories to kids’ rattles and kitchen utensils, the recall involved nearly 1,200 product units, according to the CPSC.

“Hazards include infant fatalities, fire, burn, choking, fall, laceration, skin irritation, explosion or other injuries depending on the product,” the regulatory agency said in the release.

“At TJX, product safety is very important to us. We deeply regret that in some instances, recalled products were not properly removed from our sales floors despite the recall processes that we had in place,” the company said in a statement to ABC News. “We are taking appropriate steps to strengthen these processes moving forward. We apologize to our customers and encourage anyone who believes they may have one of these products to participate in the recall.”

For a full list of recalled products, details and more information, click here.

“Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact the recalling firms to receive the remedy listed in the recall, which is either a refund, replacement or repair,” the CPSC recall said.

For more information, the CPSC shared information to contact the companies directly for “recall details” with specific stores with instructions.

T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com, then click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page.

Marshalls at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.marshalls.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page.

